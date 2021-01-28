MCHS upsets #1 Keenan

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina varsity boys basketball team earned an upset win last week over region opponent, and number one ranked team, in 3A, Keenan High School.

The Rebels battled back from a 15 point deficit at halftime with a big defensive effort in the second half.

T.J. Bookman scored the go ahead basket underneath off a pass from Darian Bookman with 16 seconds left to give the Rebels the win.

Final score: Mid-Carolina 52 Keenan 51.

Mid-Carolina scorers: Shelton Brooks 17, Darian Bookman 15, Jackson Owens 13, T.J. Bookman 7.