Softball picked sixth in preseason SAC poll

ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference released the preseason softball poll last week. The conference softball coaches picked Newberry College to finish in sixth place. Three players were also named First-Team Preseason All-Conference.

The Wolves finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season 20-4, including a season-opening sweep of Tampa. Newberry also went 9-3 against the Peach Belt and Conference Carolinas before starting their conference schedule. The Wolves opened up SAC play with a sweep of Catawba and then split a doubleheader with Coker before their season was canceled.

On offense, the Wolves return seven out of their top eight hitters from last year. As a team, Newberry led the SAC in stolen bases (39) and stolen bases per game (1.63). The Wolves also finished second in the conference in hits (218), second in scoring (7.46), total runs (179) and on-base percentage (.423), and third in batting average (.342).

Defensively, the Wolves led the SAC in double plays turned with 10.

Inside the circle, Newberry led the SAC with seven shutouts in 2020 and was fifth in WHIP at a 1.36.

McKenzie Barneycastle was named First-Team Preseason All-Conference at the outfield position. Last year, she led the team with a .486 batting average and in hits with 70. She also had four doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs, with a 1.090 OPS.

Haley Simonds returns as a Preseason All-Conference selection at first base. In 2020, she finished second on the team in hitting with a .444 average and led the team with a 1.332 OPS. She finished the year with two doubles, six home runs, and 40 RBIs. In her last game of the season, Simonds became the first softball player in school and conference history to reach 200 career RBIs.

Hanna Towery was named First-Team All-Conference at the third base position. Last season, she hit .317 with six doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and had a .924 OPS.

Newberry opens up the season on February 6 at Georgia College. The Wolves home opener will be February 13-14 as they host The University of Mount Olive and Concord University in a three-team tournament.