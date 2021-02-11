Volleyball slated 11th in SAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rock Hill — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team was picked to finish 11th by the coaches of the South Atlantic Conference. The Wolves were given 57 points, 97 behind the pre-season No. 1 Wingate.

Last season, the Wolves finished 7-20 and 5-17 in SAC play, including season sweeps of UVA-Wise and Lincoln Memorial. In their Sept. 20, 2019, match-up against Lincoln Memorial, Newberry racked up a season high 60 kills on the way to their first conference victory of the season.

Individual highlights from those returning for this year’s campaign included middle hitter Zoe Dinkins finishing first on the team in blocks with 81, she ranks fourth in school history in total blocks with 258. Outside hitter Katie Ullsperger finished best of the Wolves in aces with 29 while setter Avery Webb finished first on the team in assists.

Newberry opens the season on Feb. 26 at Anderson, with a 7 p.m. start. The Wolves home opener will be on Mar. 4 against Coker at 7 p.m. The season will only be 10 conference games, five at home and five on the road.