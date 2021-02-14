Royal named South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week

GREENEVILLE — Newberry Wolves wrestler Isiah Royal was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Athlete of the Week, last week. This is his first weekly honor of the season, and the third South Atlantic Conference Carolinas weekly award of his career.

Royal, who is ranked No. 1 in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association, was 2-0 last week, picking up a win via fall over Liberty’s John Stuart and a 16-2 major decision win over Nicholas Volies of Emmanuel. Royal is 3-0 on the 2020-21 season, with two wins via major decision and one via fall.