Bookman joins 1,000 point club

PROSPERITY — On Thursday, Mid-Carolina High School basketball player Darian Bookman was recognized during the game against Chester as a 1,000 point scorer.

According to Kevin Winch, head varsity boys’ basketball coach, Bookman is only the sixth player in the school’s history to reach 1,000 points. Zach Parker was the last player to reach 1,000 in 2015.

“Darian has been a crucial part of our program’s success over the past three seasons. He has led Mid-Carolina to three straight playoff appearances since joining the varsity team as a sophomore and has led the team in scoring in each of those seasons. Darian has had a tremendous high school career, and I am proud to add him to our record book as the sixth player in school history to join the 1,000 point club,” Winch said.

Mid-Carolina High School boys’ basketball team went on to defeat Chester 89-51, Bookman added 30 points to his record. The team also hit 12 threes as a team.