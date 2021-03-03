Wolves crush Cobras

NEWBERRY — After Newberry honored senior guard Talia Roberts for scoring her 1,000th point in their last game, the Wolves crushed the Cobras of Coker University, 88-58, to end the regular season.

Newberry moves to 9-9 overall and 8-9 in SAC play.

Four Wolves scored in double figures, including Roberts, who posted 20 points on 6-10 shooting from the field, 4-6 from three and two steals in 18 minutes of play. Redshirt sophomore forward Mylaysia Gates scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had two blocks while freshman guard Payton Cronen scored 11 points, with nine of them coming from deep and grabbed six boards in 27 minutes of action. Redshirt sophomore center Ericka Wiseley also contributed 12 points and four rebounds.

The first quarter was dominated by Cronen, Wiseley and Virgo. The trio combined for 17 of Newberry’s 24 first quarter points.

The second stanza saw Gates and Roberts score 16 of Newberry’s 20 points in the quarter. Her second three-pointer of the game with 51 seconds left in the half and saw the Wolves take a 44-26 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter the Newberry defense shut down the Coker offense, as the Cobras scored only four points on 2-12 shooting. Newberry cruised the rest of the way, getting the majority of their points from the free throw line. The Wolves hit 14-17 in the fourth quarter.