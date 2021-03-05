Senn recognizes Wolves wrestling

NEWBERRY — Following the Newberry College wrestling team’s sixth consecutive conference championship last week, and prior to six wrestlers qualifying for the national tournament, Mayor Foster Senn recognized the team for their work on the mat.

Senn presented the following letter to the team in Memorial Park:

“Dear Coach Wainwright and the Newberry College wrestling team,

“Congratulations on your sixth consecutive conference championship! We are thrilled you again won the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Championship! We are thrilled you again won the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Championship, wrapping it up with a thrilling match over Lander on Saturday.

“This championship adds to the great legacy and tradition of Wolves wrestling. The Newberry College wrestling program is known nationally and regionally as one of the best programs in the country, and the Newberry community takes great pride in your achievements.

“The characteristics the Wolves wrestling are known for such as determination, sacrifice and toughness are well known. And we are proud of Coach Wainwright’s emphasis on cultured growth as the Wolves team members look to improve themselves as athletes and individuals.

“The City of Newberry salutes wrestling for another championship. We wish you continued success. We’ll be cheering for you this year and in the future as you continue to add to the great Newberry College wrestling tradition.”

Following this presentation, the Newberry College wrestling team finished their season undefeated (8-0 and 7-0 in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) and six members of the team qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

