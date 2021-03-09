Wolves tennis teams topple UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. — Newberry College’s men’s and women’s tennis earned victories over the UVA-Wise Cavaliers on March 8.

The Newberry College men’s tennis team earned their first win of the season Monday afternoon.

The Wolves were back to full strength, playing all nine matches for the first time since their 6-1 loss to Southern Wesleyan on Feb. 6.

Newberry started out strong in doubles play and grabbed wins on all three courts. All three pairings were playing with new partners. Senior Ignacio Garcia de Sola and sophomore Marcel Schomburg won 6-2 at first doubles, junior Stratas Anastopoulo and junior Luke Layton won 6-3 at second doubles, and freshman Enzo Blavignat and junior Adam Black won 6-0 at third doubles.

Blavignat kept the momentum going by winning at first singles in three sets. Schomburg won his second singles match 6-1, 6-0. Garcia de Sola and Anastopoulo also won 6-1, 6-0 at third and fourth singles respectively. Layton won his match 8-3 at sixth singles for his first win of the season. Black lost at fourth singles, but the Wolves had already claimed victory in Virginia.

On the ladies’ side, Newberry College junior Judit Gonzalez Agud went 2-0 overall in the Wolves 7-0 victory over the Cavaliers.

On the doubles court, Newberry almost secured the doubles point before play began as sophomore Rebecca Gibbons and freshman Rosie Harfield won by withdrawal at third doubles. Gonzalez Agud and senior Elisa Aguirre won at first doubles for the sixth time this season and junior Amy Griffiths and junior Lucy Spice took care of their second doubles opponent 6-1.

Gibbons earned another win in singles play by withdrawal at sixth singles. Gonzalez Agud won 7-5, 6-4 at first singles and Aguirre won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. Griffiths remained perfect at third singles on the season and won with perfect 6-0, 6-0 scores. Spice also won all 12 points at fourth singles. Freshman Ish Singh earned a victory at fifth singles 6-1, 6-1, securing the wolves 7-0 sweep of the Cavaliers.