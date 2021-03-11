MCHS softball defeats South Aiken

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina varsity softball team defeated South Aiken to win their bracket in the Varsity Blues Lexington Tournament over the weekend.

The Rebels of Mid-Carolina High School, behind strong pitching, defeated South Aiken 2-1 at River Bluff Stadium on Saturday. Mid-Carolina pitchers allowed just four hits to South Aiken. Mid-Carolina fired up the offense in the first inning, when Reagan White doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Amber Hughes earned the win for Mid-Carolina, Hughes allowed three hits and one run over five and a third inning, striking out three. Kaitlyn Brown threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Josalyn Gallman, Bailey Stewart, Cady Gonzalez, White, Symari Bowers and Hughes all had one hit to lead the Rebels. Mid-Carolina will open the regular season at Newberry High School on March 16. The junior varsity teams will play at 5:00 p.m. with the varsity teams following.