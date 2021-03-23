McCollum, Brown earn conference honors

McCollum

NEWBERRY — Two Newberry College men’s basketball student athletes earned All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) honors. Junior forward QuanDaveon McCollum earned a first-team nod while junior forward TJ Brown won All-SAC Second Team honors.

McCollum is the first Newberry player to be named to the first team since Rob Valentine in 2017-18. McCollum finished the season as the rebounding champion in the SAC at 9.1 rebounds per game. He also scored the fifth-most points per game in the conference at 18.6. The junior, from Clio, shot 55.3% from the floor this season, good for eighth best. He had the eight-most total points (279), second-most offensive rebounds (58), tenth-most defensive rebounds (78) and a league-high 7.3 field goals made per game.

McCollum’s best performance came at home against Catawba on Feb. 15 when he scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. After that game, McCollum was averaging a double-double at 19.6 ppg and 10.0 reb/g on the season.

TJ Brown’s 19.3 average ppg was third-best in the SAC this season. He finished fifteenth in free throw percentage at 79.5% and made the fourth-most free throws per game with 4.1. His 32.1 minutes per game was tenth-most in the conference. Brown finished with 290 points this season which was seventh-best in the SAC, his 98 field goals made were also seventh best, and his 6.5 field goals made per game was fourth-best during the regular season.

Brown’s career-night came on Feb. 22 at Anderson, he dropped 27 points with 11 field goals and going 5-6 from the line. Brown shot 80% or better at the line ten times in 2020-21, including a 11-12 performance against Catawba on Feb. 15.

Brown and McCollum combined for 569 points this season, 51.3% of the team’s total points. Brown and McCollum both had eight 20-plus scoring performances in the regular season. In the three games where Brown and McCollum scored 20 or more points each, the Wolves were 3-0.

McCollum led the Wolves with 13 blocks this season and Brown had five. Brown led the squad with 15 steals while McCollum had 12.