Men’s lacrosse wins at Coker

HARTSVILLE — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee reached a career-high with seven goals and two assists as the Wolves took down the Coker Cobras 17-11 last week.

The Cobras scored the first goal of the game on their third shot. Freshman attack Caleb Forga and Dunklee answered back with two goals scored within 1:02 of each other and the Wolves took a 2-1 lead. Coker tied the game at 2-2 briefly before Dunklee poured in two more quick goals for a hat trick, with 1:26 between tallies.

Newberry enjoyed scoring in bunches as they scored two goals within 90 seconds of each other on seven different occasions. In the second quarter, freshman attack Baker Westmoreland and junior defenseman Tim Roesler were the next Wolves to tally quick scores as they found the back of the net within 12 seconds of each other, creating a 6-2 advantage.

With Newberry leading 8-4, Westmoreland joined Dunklee on the hat trick list by netting two goals in 90 seconds, the latter assisted by Dunklee. With five players recording a goal, Newberry went into halftime leading 10-5.

The Cobras outscored Newberry 2-0 in the first 5:04 of the second half, but freshman midfielder Curtis Bukta earned those two goals back by sliding past the Cobras defense twice in just under two minutes. His second goal came on a man-up opportunity and put Newberry back up by six, 12-6.

Boasting a 13-7 lead entering the final period of play, Newberry allowed the Cobras to score three-straight goals and cut the deficit to 13-10. Dunklee nearly charmed the Cobras all by himself and rattled off three goals in 2:06.

Bukta put the finishing touches on his hat trick and the game with a goal with 2:02 to play and the Wolves won 17-11.