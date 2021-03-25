MC JV and varsity softball split with White Knoll

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina’s JV softball team continued its winning path with a 6-5 nail-biting finish at White Knoll High School Friday.

The Rebels jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead then held off White Knoll’s charge in the final inning. Mid-Carolina JV got things started in the first inning when Jai’la Gallman singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Gabi Riddle led the Rebels to victory in the circle. She pitched five strong innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out five. All but one run was unearned. Leading hitters for MC were: Gallman 1-2, Alijah Bookman 1-1, Savannah Moore 1-2, Shealy Graham 1-2, Nora Cutler 1-1, Braley Brown 1-3.

The JV team moves to 5-0 on the season.

In the late game, the varsity team dropped their season opener against White Knoll High 14-8 at White Knoll. The Rebels allowed three White Knoll runs in the first inning on two Rebel errors. Mid-Carolina would come back and score four to make the score 9-4 in the fourth inning. Mid-Carolina notched three runs in the fifth inning. Bethany Reep, Emma Wicker and Jesse Wicker each had RBI’s in the inning. Junior, Kaitlyn Brown started the game in the circle for the Rebels going two innings. Sophomore Amber Hughes entered the game from the bullpen whirling three innings. Junior Emma Wicker finished up the game in the circle for the Rebels.

During the game, the pitchers allowed 13 hits and 9 earned runs, striking out 5 and walking 4. Leading hitters for MC were: Cady Gonzalez 2-3, 1 RBI, Symari Bowers 2-3, 1 RBI, Emma Wicker 1-2, 2 RBI’s, Jesse Wicker 1-3, 2BB, 1 RBI Kaitlyn Brown 1-3.