Men’s lacrosse loses to #4 Lenoir-Rhyne

NEWBERRY — Newberry College freshman attack Mac Ryan scored four goals in a 24-14 loss to no. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne on March 24.

Ryan scored the first two of the game and 3:42 into play, the Wolves were leading the fourth-ranked team in the country, 2-0. The Bears responded with three-straight goals. Senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee tied the game at 3-3 on a pass from freshman attack Baker Westmoreland. However, L-R scored three more goals to take a 6-3 lead into the second period.

The Bears carried their scoring run into the second quarter, scoring within the opening 22 seconds. Ryan stopped the scoring streak with his third goal of the game and his first career-hat trick. Ryan scored once more in the second for his fourth goal of the game, making the score 8-5 L-R.

The Bears outscored Newberry 5-4 over the final 10:55 of the first half. Dunklee completed his hat trick in that stretch while sophomore attack Scott Reed and sophomore midfielder Garet McMahon also scored. The Wolves went into halftime trailing 13-9.

After scoring seven goals in the second period, L-R scored seven more in the third. Newberry was only able to put up three as the Bears boasted a 20-12 lead into the final 15 minutes of play.

In the fourth, Reed and Dunklee scored with Dunklee’s goal coming a man up, but the Bears were too much and Newberry lost 24-14. The Wolves lost by double digits for the first time since Feb. 24th, 2020, and are 0-4 at Setzler Field this year.