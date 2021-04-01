Mid-Carolina softball splits games

PROSPERITY — On March 23, the Mid-Carolina High School JV softball team saw a sizable lead disappear in the top of the seventh to lose to Chapin 13-9.

Savannah Moore got the start for the Rebels, going four innings giving up three runs, striking out five and walking one. Gabi Riddle entered the game from the bullpen throwing the last three innings. Shealy Graham, Anna M. Milstead, Savannah Moore and Braley Brown all had one hit to lead the Rebels. This was the JV’s first loss of the year.

In the late game, the varsity softball team would jump out to a 3-2 lead as junior Katelyn Brown belted her first home run of the season for the Rebels. The game would be a back and forth battle of who could score the most runs. Finally, in the top half of the 10th inning, Chapin would score three runs and win the game 11-9.

Sophomore Amber Hughes started the game for the Rebels in the circle. Hughes went five innings allowing six runs on seven hits. Kaitlyn Brown entered the game from the bullpen allowing four runs on eight hits striking out two. At the plate, the Rebels racked up eight hits in the game. Reagen White and Jesse Wicker both managed multiple hits for the Rebels.

On March 25, the Rebels traveled to Newberry to face the Bulldogs in a non-conference contest. The JV team would take the field first and notch a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never look back as the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs 16-0.

Seventh grader Carter Vinson led the Rebels in the circle hurling a no hitter surrendering no runs on no hits through three innings. Another seventh grader, Emory Simpson, led the Rebels at the plate going 2-3 with two singles. Other hitters were: Arie Longshore 1-3, Katie Gallman 1-2, Braley Brown 1-2.

In the varsity contest, the Rebels would jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Rebels would do more of the same adding three runs in the second and ten runs in the third to defeat the Bulldogs 17-0. Two Rebel pitchers combined for a no hitter in the game.

Junior Emma Wicker got the start for the Rebels going two innings striking out two. Sophomore Bailey Stewart closed out the game in the circle with one inning striking out two. The Rebels racked up 13 hits with several hitters getting multiple hits. Junior, Bethany Reep led the way with a 3-3 night. Another junior, Cady Gonzalez, went 2-3 for the night. Other Rebel hitters were: Kaitlyn Brown 1-1, Emma Chapman 1-3, Emma Wicker 1-2, Gabi Riddle 1-1, Symari Bowers 1-2, Josalyn Gallman 1-2, Reagen White 1-1.

The Rebels will be back on the diamond next Monday to travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats.