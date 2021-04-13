Six Wolves earn SAC field hockey honors

Kawonde Marshall Lee Moore Wassermann

ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas has announced their field hockey awards. Three Newberry players made All-Conference First Team and three players were selected as All-Conference Honorable Mention honorees.

Lily Drury won the conference’s Freshman of the Year award. As of March 30, her eight goals are tied for first in the conference. Drury also leads Newberry in shots with 30 and shots on goal with 17.

Drury won both the SAC/CC Offensive Player of the Week and the NFHCA Division II Offensive Player of the Week after contributing four points in the 6-0 win over Mount Olive on March 2. In the Wolves win at Coker on March 24, Drury scored both goals, including the winner with under a minute left in the game. She also scored the winning goal in double overtime in Newberry’s 2-1 win against Converse, on March 30, in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. She also was recognized as a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction and was one of three Wolves to be named to the First Team All-SAC.

Along with Drury, Farai Kawonde locked in a First Team All-Conference distinction. She is tied for first in the conference in assists with three and scored two goals during the regular season. She won the SAC/CC Offensive Player of the Week as she led the Wolves to a 4-0 win over Converse on Feb. 10, garnering two points on two shots and two assists.

Junior midfielder Kelli Marshall was also selected All-Conference First Team for the Wolves. She had two game-winning goals for Newberry this season, tied for second in the conference. Her first game-winner came against Converse in the season opener as the Wolves won 4-0. Her second came against Mount Olive on March 2. She played in all six regular season games and had a .615 shot on goal percentage.

Junior goalkeeper Grace Lee earned All-Conference Honorable Mention for 2020-21 after having a solid year in net. She tied for first in the conference in shutouts with two. Lee won both the SAC/CC Defensive Player of the Week and the NFHCA Division II National Defensive Player of the Week for posting three saves on nine shots and allowing only one goal in the 4-1 win over Belmont Abbey on Feb. 23. Lee also recorded an individual game-high of seven saves in Newberry’s 2-1 double overtime win in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. In the regular season, the junior, from Seaford, Del., made 18 saves with a .667 save percentage. Her regular season record in net was 4-2. In the SAC quarterfinals, she made seven saves and earned the win in Newberry’s first playoff win in program history. She was recognized as a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Freshman Hailey Moore’s strong performances as a freshman earned her All-Conference Honorable Mention for 2020-21. Moore played a huge part in the overall success of the team in 2020-21. During the regular season, Moore scored one goal and recorded three assists. She scored Newberry’s lone goal during a 2-1 loss to Limestone on Mar. 19. She had two assists against Mount Olive on Mar. 2.

Freshman midfielder Caitlin Wassermann won All-Conference Honorable Mention. The Sydney, Australia native was tied for first in the SAC in assists with three and scored two goals in the regular season. She won both the SAC/CC Offensive Player of the Week and the NFHCA Division II National Offensive Player of the Week after scoring a goal and dishing out two assists in a 4-1 win over Belmont Abbey on Feb. 23.