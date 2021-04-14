Men’s lacrosse beats Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry College junior midfielder Zachary Sunderland recorded six points with five assists and one goal as the #20 Wolves beat Mars Hill on April 10.

Freshman midfielder Curtis Bukta scored 21 seconds into play to give Newberry a 1-0 lead. Senior midfielder Justin Messersmith then scored with 10:01 to play, freshman attack Caleb Forga gave Newberry a 4-0 lead 40 seconds later. Newberry recorded seven goal in the first quarter for the second consecutive game. Three of those goals came from freshman attack Baker Westmoreland as the Wolves took a 7-2 lead into the second.

With 11:09 remaining in the half, freshman attack Mac Ryan extended Newberry’s lead to 8-2. After sophomore attack Scott Reed scored, Ryan struck again for Newberry’s 10th goal of the game. Freshman midfielder Owen Harrison scored for the first time in his collegiate career, rounding out Newberry’s scoring in the first half. Mars Hill netted two goals to close out the opening 30 minutes, but the Wolves still led 11-5.

The Lions opened the second half with a goal, but Dunklee tallied his second goal of the game shortly after, putting the Wolves up 12-6. Messersmith grabbed his second goal of the game with 3:56 to play in the third and 50 seconds later, junior attack Cole Bates got his third goal of the season. Neither team scored in the final 3:06 of the third as the Wolves maintained a 16-8 lead into the final period.

Westmoreland tallied his fifth goal of the game 31 seconds into the fourth, 1:36 later, Sunderland grabbed a score for himself, putting Newberry up 18-8. Dunklee earned a hat trick during the final 9:55 of play and freshman attack Holden Rue scored his first goal of the season while closing out Newberry’s 21-8 victory.