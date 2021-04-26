Men’s basketball signs three for 21-22

NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s basketball announced three signees for the 2021-22 season.

Devario Sheppard, Landon Harrison and Sherman Robinson will join a Wolves team that finished 9-6 in 2020-21, including three wins against teams that played in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Devario Sheppard and Landon Harrison come to Newberry from Dreher High School in Columbia. Sheppard is a 6-foot-5-inch guard that averaged 18.0 ppg, 7.3 reb/g, and 3.0 ast/g. He was an All-State and All-Region selection and played in the North/South High School All Star Game. Daryl Jarvis, his high school head coach, spoke on Sheppard’s behalf, saying, “Deverio is an athletic player who is very much like a Swiss Army Knife. He can play multiple positions on the floor and defend the 1-4 position. Once the college game slows down for him, he will be a deadly lefty.”

Newberry Head Coach Jason Taylor said, “I saw Devario in the fall at different events. He has been very impressive every time I have seen him. Devario played in the North/South All-Star Game and did well. He’s got a college-ready body, athletic versatility, and good natural feel for the game. We expect him to be able to come in and contribute as a true freshman. He has a very high upside.”

Sheppard’s classmate, Landon Harrison, also signed with Newberry for the upcoming season. Harrison is a 6-foot-4-inch point guard that averaged 12.0 ppg and 3.4 ast/g. According to Jarvis, “Landon Harrison has been a sponge this season. He has an upside and wants to get better. He’ll be a great teammate and help everyone get better.”

Taylor also spoke about what he likes about Harrison, saying, “Landon is an aggressive scoring point guard with a high upside, as well. Landon has a good mid-range game and shows signs of being able to score the ball at all three levels. We think before he is done here at Newberry, he could be a very good player for us. I am excited about coaching both these young men. Coach Daryl Jarvis at Dreher does a great job with his team. They both come in having been well coached.”

Sherman Robinson, a 6-foot-8-inch forward from the Bahamas, rounds out Newberry’s signees. Robinson previously played at Navarro College in Texas where he averaged 6.6 ppg, 3.5 reb/g, in 31 games. On the season, he shot 53% from the floor and 38% from the 3-point line. His team finished 25-7 overall and went 13-5 in a tough junior college conference.

Taylor says, “Sherman is long and athletic. He possesses a lot of versatile talent. Transferring in at the start of the spring semester has been huge for his development and will pay dividends for our program. He has been a joy to coach and be around. We expect him to make an immediate impact for us next year.”