Bueschges is second team All-Conference

ROCK HILL — Newberry men’s golfer, Tom Bueschges has been named Second Team All-Conference, the South Atlantic Conference office announced on April 16.

Bueschges is currently the 63rd ranked player in Division II by Golfstat and has an adjusted scoring average of 72.48. He has two top-15 finishes and three top-five finishes in the 2020-21 season.

Bueschges and his Newberry teammates have recorded two top-five finishes, two top-10 finishes and three top-15 finishes this year. The Wolves reached as high as ninth in the Golfstat team rankings.