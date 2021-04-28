Wolves stay alive at SAC day 3

KODAK, Tenn. — For the second straight night, Newberry defeated a top 15 team to stay alive in the South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship, defeating #11 Tusculum 18-11 on April 25.

The Pioneers got on the board first with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Wolves responded with six runs in the top of the second to take the lead. Colin Allman led off the inning with a bunt single and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A single through the left side by Nick Butler moved Allman to third, and he scored on a failed pickoff attempt to put Newberry on the board. A walk to Ian Clements and a bunt single from Zane Tarrance loaded the bases for Newberry. Butler scored on a passed ball to make it a 3-2 game. After Dalton Lansdowne drew a walk, Zachary Bailes lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, to score Clements and tied the game at three. Luke Orr then singled to right field, scoring two runs, and Allman picked up his second hit of the inning, scoring Orr to make it 6-3.

Leading 6-4 in the top of the third, Orr ripped a two-run double to make it a four-run game. The Wolves broke the game open in the top of the seventh, by scoring five runs and making it a 14-6 game. Newberry added four more runs in the ninth as they held on for their second straight win in the tournament.

Orr was 4-6 with two doubles and career-highs in runs (four) and RBIs (seven). Jack Harris finished the game 2-6 with a home run and two RBIs, while Tarrance was 2-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Bryce Peterson (5-0) picked up the win allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six in four and one-thirds innings of relief.