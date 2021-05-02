Women’s lacrosse All-Conference Honors

ROCK HILL — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team placed three athletes on All-South Atlantic Conference teams this season, with Chloe Wood earning first team, Sophie Moore earning second team and Madalyn Messersmith earning honorable mention for their play in 2021.

Chloe Wood was named All-SAC First Team Midfielder, a junior midfielder from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, Wood finished fourth in the conference in goals with 37. She also finished first in the conference in draw controls with 81 and second in shots on goal with 64.

She registered four assists in three games this season, leading the team with 18. Wood scored her 100th career goal in a 23-13 win at Coker on Mar. 10.

Sophie Moore was named All-SAC Second Team Attacker. A senior attacker from Mount Pleasant, Moore led the conference and the Wolves in goals in the regular season with 48. She scored 13 goals on free-position shots, good for second in the SAC. She also finished first in the conference in goals per game with 4.00, shots on goal with 69 and fourth in points with 57, leading the team in that category.

Messersmith was named All-SAC Honorable Mention Defender. Messersmith, a sophomore defender from Stevensville, Md., played and started in all 12 games for the Wolves and led the team in ground balls with 24.