Wolves collect SAC lacrosse honors

ROCK HILL — Five Newberry College men’s lacrosse players won South Atlantic Conference (SAC) postseason awards.

Senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee earned first team all-conference honors and junior long pole midfielder Tim Roesler garnered second team recognition. Senior defender Brad Chambliss, freshman attack Scott Reed and junior midfielder Zachary Sunderland all received honorable mention honors.

Dunklee, a senior from Pearland, Texas, earned his first team all-conference award after leading the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points were good enough for eighth in the conference while his 31 goals were tied for eleventh and 24 assists were tied for fourth. Dunklee had the most points, goals, and assists by a midfielder in the conference.

Roesler, a junior from Carlisle, Pa., proved he was one of the best long pole midfielders in the conference by reeling in second team honors. The transfer from Howard Community College started 11 games for the Wolves and played in all 12. He caused 19 turnovers in 2021, tied for the seventh-most in the conference. He also scooped up 32 ground balls.

Roesler led a Newberry defense that held opponents to 7.57 goals per game in wins. He also scored three goals on the season.

Chambliss, of Stevensville, Md., was one of three Newberry players winning honorable mention all-conference recognition. He started all 11 games he played on defense in 2021. He had 14 caused turnovers, tied for 13th-best in the SAC. He also grabbed 22 ground balls. He finished his career as the program leader in caused turnovers with 35 and fifth in career-ground balls at 79. Chambliss was also part of a Newberry defense that held opponents to ten or fewer goals six times.

Sunderland was also honorable mention all-conference. He was fourth on the team with 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists. He also scooped up 21 ground balls with four caused turnovers. Sunderland had three or more points in five games in 2021, including the final three contests of the season and he is the only Newberry player to have two five-assist games in a career.

The Brampton, Ontario midfielder had a hat trick and one assist against Anderson, his eighth-career hat trick. His 48 career goals are the fifth-most all-time and his 32 assists and 80 points both are fourth-best in program history.

Reed, also of Ontario, rounded out the postseason awards for the Wolves with an honorable mention nod. He started all 12 games for Newberry at attack and was third on the team in goals with 22, and second with both 22 assists and 44 points. Reed also tallied 33 ground balls with 4 caused turnovers.

Newberry’s five award winners also helped the Wolves receive national attention, coming in ranked 20th on InsideLacrosse.com’s media poll.