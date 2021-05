MONTREAT, N.C. — Two Newberry track and field athletes competed at the Montreat College Last Chance Invitational last Friday, May 9.

Junior sprinter Edward Collins captured the two-man 110H title with a time of 14.84 while senior distance runner Anne Bouwkamp placed eighth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 13:45.96.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Mount Olive, N.C for the regular-season finale as they compete in the University of Mount Olive Final Qualifier on May 16.