Men’s lacrosse donates to Cancer Association

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team raised and donated $1,262 to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties in April. They have been working with the Cancer Association for two years and have donated over $3,000 since 2020.

The Wolves hosted a cancer awareness game on April 17. The players wore custom jerseys with the names of loved ones affected by cancer on the back of the jerseys. Before and during the game, the team sold t-shirts in order to raise money for the association.

Glaydeane Lee, the executive director of the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, said the money will directly be used to buy gas cards for patients to get to and from treatment. Lee also said the association provides nutritional supplements and counseling to patients and family members. Lee has been working with Newberry’s men’s lacrosse team for two years now and they have built a strong relationship.

Lee said, “it means the world to us that the young people of today are still thinking about their community and what difference they can make. That is really important when it comes to cancer diagnosis. For them to come together and do something to support is really amazing.”

More information on the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties can be found at www.cancerassociation.org.