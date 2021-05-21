NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association will hold its Eighth Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 29, at the Oakland Tennis Center, 1448 First Street, Newberry, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each player will play three sets with a different partner, against different doubles competition. There will be two divisions for both women and men:

1) 2.5 and 3.0.

2) 3.5 and 4.0.

There is no charge. However, a donation would be appreciated as all proceeds go towards two tennis summer youth camps (Laurens and Newberry).

To sign up, contact Martha mbjwilder@gmail.com with the following information: Subject line: Mac, name, desired division, phone number, email address.