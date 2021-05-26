Whitmire baseball wins district

WHITMIRE — After dropping game one of the district playoffs, the Whitmire baseball team was able to come out on top in game two versus Dixie on May 21.

This is their second district championship in the past three seasons.

Senior Casey Stevens (9-2) threw a complete game, giving up no earned runs, and striking out 10. Offensively, the Wolverines were led by junior Cason English who was two for three with an RBI. Stevens was 1 for 1 with three bases on balls.

With the district win, Whitmire is now 16-11 on the year. The Wolverines last won the district in 2019,

“We are so proud of the way the guys have persevered after dropping game one. Casey was the perfect fall-back plan if we could not get game one. He was outstanding as usual. We are excited about the opportunity to play for the Upper State,” said Coach Chris Martin.

The team will now face District 1 winner Southside Christian in a best of three series for the Upper State Championship.

The team dropped game one of the Upper State Championship Series by a score of 11-1.

Joseph Dillard (0-3) took the loss throwing 4.2 innings and giving up 5 earned runs. Whitmire mustered only three hits on the evening with the big blast being a home run from Casey Stevens which was his second on the season. Four defensive miscues contributed to the score.

“We did not hit the ball and had some defensive lapses at the worst possible times. Out goal is to regroup and get ready for Wednesday. We will shore some things up and give our best effort at Legends Stadium,” Martin said.

Whitmire falls to 16-12 and will host SCS on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in game two.