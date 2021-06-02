Whitmire baseball loses at Upper State

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines baseball team dropped game one of the Upper State Championship Series by a score of 11-1 on May 25. This was the first game of a best-of-three series.

Joseph Dillard (0-3) took the loss throwing 4.2 innings and giving up five earned runs. Whitmire mustered only three hits on the evening with the big blast being a home run from Casey Stevens, his second of the season. Four defensive miscues contributed to the score.

The following night, the team saw their season come to an end in game two of the Upper State Championship Series by a score of 13-5.

Southside Christian took the best-of-three series 2-0 and will advance to the State Championship Series against Lake View. Peyton Crumpton (5-5) started on the mound and took the loss for the Wolverines. Whitmire was led by Crumpton who was 3-4 at the plate with a double. Joseph Dillard was 2-4 with a double.

“Peyton took the ball and competed despite a sore knee. We did not make enough good pitches or plays to stay in the game. SCS is a quality team and you have to elevate your game against people like that. We are so very proud of what was accomplished this year. Our players were tremendous all season. The seniors will be sorely missed going forward,” said Coach Chris Martin. “We would like to wish our seven seniors well going forward. They are a wonderful group of young men who will do amazing things in life. Thank you to Casey Stevens, Peyton Crumpton, Dawson Davis, Zack Bullard, Gabriel Sturkey, Treyten White and Nicolas Avila.”

Whitmire finished the year 16-13, which is the most wins since 1983. This is also the first time being in the final four of Class A since that year.