Luckett named head women’s golf coach at UNC Pembroke

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s golf head coach Hannah Luckett has announced her resignation to accept the women’s golf head coaching position at UNC-Pembroke.

“It has been an honor to coach at Newberry College over the past four seasons,” said Luckett. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to coach some very talented players, and I wish all current and future Lady Wolves the very best.

“I would like to thank Howard Vroon for his guidance and leadership over the years as the director of golf. I know the program will be in good hands during this transition period.

“I have also truly enjoyed working under Ralph Patterson and the rest of the athletics department staff and am thankful for their support and advice.

“I will always be grateful for my time here at Newberry College.”

Luckett came to Newberry in 2017 as the associate head coach for women’s golf and was promoted to head coach in July 2019.

In her four seasons leading the women’s golf program, the Wolves have had eight top-ten finishes, 13 top-five finishes, and won the 2018 Coker College Invitational and 2019 Converse Spring Invitational. Newberry also finished in the top-10 at the South Atlantic Conference Championship each year under Luckett, with the Wolves finishing sixth in 2019.

“Congratulations to Coach Luckett on her new position at UNC Pembroke,” Vroon said. “We are very sorry to see her go, but we are thankful for her work and her contributions to our women’s golf program. She has created a great team environment and built a solid foundation for the program’s future success. I have enjoyed working with her very much and believe she will continue to do a great job at UNC-Pembroke.”

Athletic Director Ralph Patterson added, “We wish Hannah the best. We were proud to have her as our women’s golf head coach, and we wish her well in her new role at UNC Pembroke.”