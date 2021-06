WHITMIRE — Whitmire High School has announced the 2021 inductees to the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr. (deceased), Donya Millard Jenkins, and Kenny Page were selected as the 2021 inductees. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the home football game vs. Pelion High School on September 10, 2021.