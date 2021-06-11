Perry named associate AD for external relations

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hunter Perry has been named associate athletic director for external relations.

“We are excited to add Hunter Perry to the Newberry Athletics senior leadership team,” said Patterson. “She is experienced in delivering revenue through corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and venue signage. She will also have a role in securing corporate memberships for the Athletic Club. We completed a national search, and I appreciate the work of Dr. Jodie Peeler, Lori Ann Summers, Sandy Scherrens, Casey Petrusic and Wayne Alexander as members of our search committee. We had an outstanding candidate pool and are thrilled that Hunter Perry is joining our team.”

Perry comes to Newberry from Lake Superior State University, where she has served as assistant athletic director for marketing and ticket coordinator and senior woman administrator. In her role with the Lakers, Perry oversaw ticket operations, sponsorship fulfillment, donor relations, game day and special event promotions, and departmental functions.

Before her time at Lake Superior State, Hunter was a graduate assistant at Northwood University. Her responsibilities included managing the Student Life Center, event planning and logistics, social media, hospitality, and she served as the point of contact for sports camps.

Perry graduated from Northwood University in 2016 with a major in sports management and a minor in marketing and advertising. Perry was a track and field student-athlete as an undergrad and holds the school discus record and earned Academic All-American honors. She completed her Master of Business Administration degree in 2017 from Northwood.

“I’m very excited to join the Newberry College Athletic Department,” Perry said. “I want to thank Dr. Scherrens, Ralph Patterson, and the search committee for this opportunity. I believe my skill set and philosophy match Newberry College, and after meeting the staff, I feel like I’m stepping into a culture that is set for great things! I believe there are many opportunities for growth at Newberry College, and I am looking forward to getting to work.”