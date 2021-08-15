A Royal champion

Isiah Royal said he always dreamed about becoming a national champion and thought it could be possible if I was willing to put in the work. Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — This year, Isiah Royal became a national champion at 141 pounds in wrestling after beating St. Cloud State’s Joey Bianchini 5-4 in the national championship match. Royal is only the fourth wrestler to do so for the Newberry College Wolves.

“I always dreamed about it (becoming a national champion). I thought it could be possible if I was willing to put in the work,” Royal said.

The Guyton, Ga. native said he’s been wrestling since the ninth grade and during his time at Newberry College, racked up many honors, including NWCA All-American. When it comes to preparing, and training to be such a notable wrestler, Royal said, ” I really just focused on controlling the things I could control. Trusting my coaches and trusting my training, and the experience of reaching the finals in 2019 has kept me motivated and focused.”

During his last match, he hit a duck under for a takedown just five seconds into the match. Bianchini recorded an equally as quick escape before getting a takedown of his own to take a 3-2 lead into the second period.

After Royal deferred his choice, Bianchini chose to start the second period in the bottom position. After allowing an escape in 15 seconds, Royal hit a single leg takedown with 1:30 left in the period, though Bianchini recorded another escape to take a 5-4 lead into the third period.

In the final frame, Royal started in the bottom position and needed just 26 second to escape, tying the match at 5. Royal would hit the winning takedown with 40 seconds left, though Bianchini recorded an escape 10 seconds later. In the final seconds Royal was able to hold off multiple takedown attempts to take home the national championship trophy.

“I didn’t really know what to think. I was just thinking that it didn’t seem real yet – like, it hadn’t hit me yet. Standing on top of the podium at the NCAA tournament was when I really started thinking, ‘this is what being a national champion feels like,’ Royal said.

To get to this point, Royal was anticipated to take home the national championship during the 2019-20 season, but COVID-19 caused the tournament to get canceled.

“It was disappointing ending the season that way and it was frustrating to not get the opportunity to accomplish last year’s goals, so it added some fuel to the fire carrying those goals into this year. I was named an All-American even though the NCAA tournament got canceled, so I felt like I had to prove that I deserved that, along with everything I wanted to prove after taking second in 2019,” Royal said.

As previously stated, Royal is one of four Wolves’ wrestlers to win a national championship. The previous was in 2010 with Bryant Blanton, who serves as an assistant coach to the team.

“It’s always a nice feeling knowing you’ve won a national championship, and I think as an assistant coach, it helps validate my knowledge and input to newer guys and those outside the program – but working at my alma mater with a former teammate and good friend (Cy Wainwright), as well as our great group of wrestlers is what makes every day enjoyable. It really just speaks to the quality of our program and the tradition and culture we’ve built,” Blanton said.

Blanton said he was elated for Royal when he won.

“It was an immediate shift from excited to emotional, because nobody deserves it more than Isiah. Watching him accomplish such an amazing goal and join our club of NCAA Champions is easily the highlight of my coaching career,” he said.

Head Coach Cy Wainwright said it is a remarkable feat for the program to have another national champion.

“Shows the prestige of our program,” he said.

In regard to Royal, Wainwright said, “he is truly a one of a kind kid who we have enjoyed having in our program.”

To help continue the tradition and get more national champions, Wainwright said they will continue to recruit high caliber student athletes who are looking for a great academic and athletic experiences.

In the time since winning the championship, Royal was recognized by the City of Newberry and by the S.C. House of Representatives.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.