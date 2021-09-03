Men’s cross country picked 10th in SAC Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — After a fall season that only included one meet, the Newberry men’s cross country team was picked to finish 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll.

The Wolves garnered 55 points, five points behind ninth place Mars Hill. The three-time defending conference champions and regional powerhouse, Queens, was picked as the favorite to hoist the trophy at the SAC Championships with 156 Points, earning all but one of the 13 first place votes.

The 2021 season marks the Wolves’ 24th season of competition and their first full season under Head Coach Jimmy Stephens and Assistant Coach Daniel Read, both of whom led the team in the shortened 2020 season.

Because there was no SAC sponsored cross country competition in the 2020-21 academic year, there was no preseason all-conference team. However, in lieu of the usual preseason team, the conference selected “Runners to Watch,” three of which came from Newberry: freshmen Jacob Johnson and Henry Johnson as well as sophomore Jared Kilday.

The Wolves men begin their season with an 8k on Friday, September 3 at the Eye Opener Invitational hosted by USC Upstate in Spartanburg.