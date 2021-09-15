Whitmire gets first win of the season

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines varsity football team notched their first victory of the season with a 34-16 over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

The Jaguars jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. The Wolverines answered with a 2-yard run by Trey Brewer. The conversion was no good. The Wolverines took a 12-8 lead on a 13-yard TD run by Hunter Alexander.

RHHS scored before the half to lead at the intermission 16-12. It was all Wolverines in the second half. Alexander added a second score with a 4-yard run (conversion good by Kayshawn Schumpert). Blake Stribble then added a 21 yard touchdown pass to Gavin Waltenbaugh. Brewer’s conversion run was good. Tre Cromer added the final score of the night with a 2-yard TD.

Whitmire was led on the ground by Schumpert who rushed 13 times for 96 yards. Brewer added 80 yards on 12 carries. Alexander rushed nine times for 53 yards. Stribble was 3 for 6 through the air for 40 yards and a TD.

The Wolverines are now 1-2 and will enter Region 1-A play next week.