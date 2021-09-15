Women’s soccer defeated by Mount Olive

NEWBERRY — The Wolves women’s soccer team played their home opener Sept.8, hosting the University of Mount Olive Trojans and coming away with a 3-0 defeat.

Other than a free kick for each side, there was little action until the 13th minute, when a Wolves set piece from Jaidyn Jacobs went wide for the first shot of the match. Three minutes later, Mount Olive turned things up a notch when Emily Hein gathered the ball in the box and chipped it over advancing keeper Delaney Hood to break the stalemate. The remainder of the half was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides pressing the attack and being continually rebuffed. Things heated up shortly before the break, as the Trojans registered three shots on target in the last four minutes of the half, but the Wolves defense held strong and the teams left the field with the score still at 1-0.

After the break, Mount Olive came out with renewed intensity, forcing Hood to make three saves in the span of eight minutes before finding their mark in the 64th, as Amanda McLeod fired a shot into the lower left corner off an assist from Olivia Womack. With the score at 2-0, Mount Olive continued to apply pressure, but the Wolves were able to rebuff their opponent and launch counterattacks, trading shots with the Trojans. It was the visitors; however, who had the last word, as Shaunalee Govia sent a pass into the box that Jaslyn Gott put away to put the game out of reach with less than four minutes remaining.