Wolves fall to Lander University

GREENWOOD — The Wolves men soccer team continued their season on the road against the Lander Bearcats and were unable to recover from three first half goals, leaving with a 4-0 defeat.

Facing a team that was undefeated last season, the Wolves expected a tough matchup in Greenwood, and Lander came out hungry three days after suffering their first defeat since 2019. The match started off quietly, with only one shot registered in the first twelve minutes, but the Bearcats broke the game open in the 13th. Tom Marriott received the ball outside the box and was able to juke out his man before firing a shot into the right side of the net. After a brief celebration, the Bearcats resumed their attack, forcing three corner kicks that the Wolves were able to rebuff.

Lander; however, would not be denied, and they were able to extend their lead in the 23rd minute. Rasmus Andersson launched a pass from the left sideline into the box, where Max McNulty was able to make a run and put a header past the diving keeper. The Wolves fought back, slowing their opponent’s attack, but after a set piece failed to generate a clean look at goal, the Bearcats were able to extend their lead as counterattacking Kevin Rubaszewski found net to make the score 3-0 with 12:16 left on the clock.

Coming out of halftime with a three-goal deficit, Newberry’s defense tightened up, allowing eight shots compared to the 13 that were surrendered in the first half. Unfortunately, Lander’s defense was even stronger, yielding only two shots for the remainder of the contest. The Bearcats’ attack heated up again in the 70th minute as Lander Gueli received a pass in the box from Max Gueli and extended the lead to four.