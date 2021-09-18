Newberry College fall sports mask policy

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletic department has announced the attendance policy for each of the fall sports.

The policy is below; no mask, no entry.

Indoor events – required masking for all spectators. All indoor events will be at 50% capacity.

Outdoor events – Masks and face coverings are strongly recommended for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Wearing a mask will be required for entrance. Newberry College will require all unvaccinated fans to wear a mask at all times. There will be a section on the east side of Setzler Field that will be available for any fans that want to mask and social distance.

Fans must be masked when inside any facility on campus.