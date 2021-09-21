Field Hockey bitten by Cobras

NEWBERRY — Newberry welcomed the defending South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Champions in the Coker Cobras to Setzler Field Sept. 19, to open the fall 2021 home slate. There was not a shortage of offense on Sunday afternoon as Coker and Newberry combined to score 18 total shots on goal and seven total goals. But it was Coker who scored a goal late in the third quarter to spoil the Wolves’ home opener.

The Cobras wasted no time to strike first as 2:01 into the game, Kaleigh Cordrey found the back of the net on the first shot for either team and the Scarlet and Gray found themselves down 1-0. This was the first time since Newberry’s opening game against Indiana (Pa.), the Wolves’ did not score the opening goal of the game. The Wolves were able to get a couple of shots off and forced a save from Coker’s goalie, Kelsey Gibbons, but were not able to get one by her. Then, at the 7:28 mark in the game, a diving Britt Kabo put Coker’s second shot of the game past Grace Lee to make it 2-0 Cobras. However, the Scarlet and Gray did not back down from the challenge and the very next shot of the game was put in the back of the net by Rachel Crowder off of an assist from Yasmin De Meyer and the Wolves found themselves back in the fight down 2-1. With that goal an exciting first 15 minutes of action came to a close with three total goals and eight total shots.

While the second quarter of action did not have the scoring that the first quarter did the Wolves found themselves back on the front foot as they got five shots off and the defense seemed to steady itself after a rocky start and did not allow Coker to get a shot off. With both teams being held scoreless in the second, the Wolves entered the halftime break looking to find the equalizer as the second half loomed.

The Scarlet and Gray wasted no time to get a chance at the equalizer as Newberry forced a penalty corner just over two minutes into the third quarter. On the ensuing corner Millie Gallagher found Caitlin Wassermann who unleashed a rocket from the top of the shooting circle that zoomed past Gibbons and just like that the teams were back to level terms. The celebration; however, was short lived as not even a minute later, Kabo found Chase Lennon and Newberry once again found themselves looking for the equalizer down 3-2. Newberry was once again resilient with their response as a 1:17 later, De Meyer tipped in a Wassermann shot off a penalty corner and the teams once again found themselves back where they started. Coker got the next shot of the game off but Payton Findlay was there for the defensive save. The Cobras would not be denied as just past the 42:00 mark, Indy Echteld slotted a shot into the back of the net and Newberry entered the last 15 minutes looking once again for the equalizer. The Scarlet and Gray would battle to the end as they unleashed six shots in the last quarter but could not break through as time would tick down and Coker would walk away from the game victorious.

With the win Coker moves to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in SACC play while the Scarlet and Gray drop their second in a row and fall to 3-3 and 0-2 in SACC play.