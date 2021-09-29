Women’s soccer loses to Georgia College

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team resumed their schedule with a home match against Georgia College on Sept. 23.

The match began with a back-and-forth of possession, but little in the way of scoring opportunities. This dynamic shifted in the Bobcats’ favor in the 12th minute, when midfielder Becca Morris unleashed a strike from outside the box that landed in the upper-right corner of the goal. Georgia College continued to apply pressure after their early goal, keeping the Wolves from moving the ball downfield effectively. The lead was extended in the 26th minute, when Morris again shot from outside the box, this time with an assist provided by Cassie Balzano.

The Wolves’ defense tightened up, slowing the pace of the game and switching field more effectively. After surviving back-to-back corner kicks late in the half, the Wolves were able to generate their own with the clock ticking toward the break. This time, they were able to capitalize when Ariana Paez directed the ball to sophomore Ashlee Rotert, who volleyed the ball in for her first goal of the season. The teams went into halftime with Georgia College up 2-1.

Coming from the break, the Wolves seemed to be re-energized by their recent score, but the Bobcats matched their intensity. The teams alternated scoring opportunities early in the half, with the visitors refusing to rely on the luxury of their lead and continuing to play aggressively. This aggression would be rewarded in the 78th minute when freshmen Aralyn Everett, who had just been subbed in, scored to extend the Bobcats’ lead. Time ticked down and Georgia College was able to run out the final seconds of the clock, leaving with a 3-1 victory.