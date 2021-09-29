Chamoun and Spice finish at ITA Southeast doubles runner-ups

SUMTER — Nastassia Chamoun and Lucy Spice, of the Newberry College women’s tennis program, finished as the ITA Southeast Regional women’s doubles runner-ups, in a draw of 48 doubles teams, Monday morning after falling to the pairing of Vaishali Jorge and Johanna Lippert from North Georgia by a score of 8-5.

“If our guys and girls keep playing at this level, we will have an amazing year,” said Head Coach Mark Gardiner.

“The girls gave a good fight,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “We had some good opportunities, but the pressure got to us. Again, we are pleased with the tennis we are playing at the moment, and we are excited for the year ahead of us. This is just the beginning.”

The duo started off their weekend strong by defeating Lincoln Memorial’s Amanda Dahlstrom and Julia Valls 8-2 on Friday. On Saturday, they would upset the eighth seeded team of Elisa Aguirre and Lauri Alvarez Tello 8-2 before knocking off the ninth-seeded pair of Anna Markvartova and Rafaella Villanueva of North Georgia 9-8(2) after a tiebreaker.

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, Price and Chamoun would pull out an 8-6 victory over Carson-Newman’s Hannah Price and Natasha Forrest before concluding their day by asserting themselves for an 8-3 win over Valentina Abrile and Mariana Ramirez of Columbus State in the semifinals.

Price and Chamoun fell in the final match to Jorge and Lippert 8-5, but it was still an impressive run to be proud of.