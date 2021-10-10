Wolves men’s soccer earns academic honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — United Soccer Coaches has announced the winners of the Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year, with the Wolves earning a spot on the list once again.

The award is issued annually to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom for member institutions with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better, for all players on the roster that year. A total of 645 soccer teams (239 men, 406 women) were awarded the honor this year.

The Newberry men’s team earned the Team Academic Award for the eighth straight year. The team compiled a 3.19 composite GPA over the 20-21 season, continuing to display a commitment to excellence both on and off the field.