Defense comes through in 2-1 win

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Newberry women’s soccer team travelled to Greeneville, Tenn. on Saturday to face SAC foe Tusculum, earning their second straight victory by a score of 2-1.

Coming off their first win of the season on Wednesday, the Wolves looked to build some momentum and rise in the conference standings. They turned up the heat immediately at kickoff, putting a shot on goal in the first half-minute and finding net just 1:11 into the match. Forward Jaidyn Jacobs launched a shot from 30 yards out into the far corner for her first goal of the season.

The Pioneers were able to calm things down after the early goal, with neither side registering a shot for the next 13 minutes of play. After their offense was largely held in check for most of the first half, Tusculum was able to capitalize in the 28th minute. Junior Brianna Garcia received a pass from Kenzie Ellenberg outside the box and split the defense before putting the ball past the keeper to equalize.

After losing their early lead, the Wolves were determined to get it back, and Jacobs struck again in the 41st. Receiving a cross from forward Ariana Paez, Jacobs made a quick touch to gain some separation from her defender and netted a shot in the lower left corner for her second goal of the day. Heading toward the break, the Pioneers were able to put two more shots on goal, but Newberry keeper Delaney Hood was up to the challenge, preserving the 2-1 lead.

Hood would be called upon more in the second half, as the Pioneers tightened up their defense and spent more time on the attack. She made five saves over the course of the half, with the last coming after a series of three corners in less than a minute.

But the Newberry defense held strong, making Tusculum work for every opportunity and generating counterattacks to keep the opposing defense honest. They prevented the Pioneers from registering a shot over the last three minutes of play to preserve their lead.