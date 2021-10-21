MCHS tennis looks for regional title

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina tennis team has had a strong season and currently sits at 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the region. Following the regular season, the Lady Rebels will face Lower Richland for an opportunity to win the region split with LRHS (Region Championship/Co-Champs).

Below are results from last week’s matches:

10/12/21 vs Fairfield Central

MCHS Tennis Defeats FCHS:

#1-K. Buzhardt 6-4, 6-2.

#2-R. Peel 6-2, 6-3.

#3-K Smith 6-0, 6-0.

#4-E Wicker 6-1, 6-0.

#5-S Abraham 6-2, 6-1.

#6-Z. Reid 6-0, 6-0.

10/13/21 vs Lower Richland High School

#1-K. Buzhardt loses to #1-LRHS.

#2-K. Smith loses to #2-LRHS.

#3-E. Wicker loses to #3 (7-5, 7-5)-LRHS.

#4 S. Abraham defeats #4 in 3 sets-LRHS.

#5 Z. Reid defeats #5 (6-1,6-2)-LRHS.

#6-M. Koon/#7-H. Jacobs defeats LRHS Doubles in 2 sets.

TIE: (3/3)

Tie-Breaker-MC Doubles: E. Wicker/K. Buzhardt lose in 2 sets.

Final: LRHS 4/MCHS 3.

Doubleheader cut short at 9:20 p.m.

Note: #5 Z. Reid played match #2 vs LRHS # 5 and won (6-1,6-2).

10/14/21 vs Fairfield Central HS

#1-K. Buzhardt defeats #1-(6-2, 6-0)FCHS.

#2-K. Smith defeats #2-(6-2, 6-2)FCHS.

#3-E. Wicker defeats #3 ( 6-0, 6-0) FCHS.

#4 S. Abraham defeats #4-(6-3, 6-3)FCHS.

#5 Z. Reid defeats #5 (6-0, 6-0)-FCHS.

#6-M. Koon/#7-H. Jacobs- win by forfeit.