Wolves duo ties for 11th at tennis tourney

NEWBERRY — The duo of Nastassia Chamoun and Lucy Spice came away in a tie for 11th place at the ITA Cup Division II Women’s Doubles National Tournament in Rome, Ga. over the weekend after facing some of the toughest competition that NCAA Division II has to offer.

The pair began their tournament with a tough match against Haina Franco and Katia de la Garza of West Alabama. Franco and Garza started out strong, claiming the first set 6-3, but Chamoun and Spice responded by taking the second set 6-4, forcing a 10-point super-tiebreaker which replaced a full third set in the tournament. The match came down to the wire, but in the end, Chamoun and Spice fell by two points with a final score of 6-3 4-6 [10-8].

In the West Consolation Bracket, Chamoun and Spice faced off against Katy Graydon and Karolin Kirchtag of Indiana University Pennsylvania. The pair went on to win the match in straight sets, 6-4 6-3, to advance to the semifinals of the consolation bracket.

They were then matched up against Alexandra Borg and Georgina Groth of Rollins College, who were slated as the No. 3 seed in the 16-team field prior to being upset in the first round in a third-set super-tiebreaker. Chamoun and Spice fought hard, but they eventually fell in straight sets 6-2 6-4.

Overall, the pair concluded their tournament appearance in a tie for 11th place with Sam Stephenson and Morgan Waller of Ferris State after a potential 11th place match was ruled a no contest.