MCHS cross country holds Senior Day meet

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School cross country competed in their Senior Night meet on Oct. 12. Seniors on the boys’ and girls’ teams included: Jon Lawson Cope, Emily Davis, Erica Davis, Caroline Matney, Tyler Shackelford, Dexter Stinson and Sam Trainor.

Girls Team results:

First place: MCHS – 27 points.

Second place Clinton – 39 points.

Third place FCHS – 58 points.

Boys Team results:

First place: Clinton – 28 points.

Second place – FCHS – 49 points.

Third place MCHS – 56 points.

Individual top-10 finishers for MCHS girls: 2- Caroline Matney, 4-Claire Hawkins, 6-Meredith Koon, 7-Madi Ringer, 8-Torri Bates, 9-Anna Grace Morris.

Individual top-10 finishers for MCHS boys: 2-Jon Lawson Cope, 5-Jacob Lindler.