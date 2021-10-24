Newberry County rec. update

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The County of Newberry Recreation and the Town of Prosperity partnered with Joey Long, Mid-Carolina High School varsity softball coach and the Newberry College women’s softball team to offer a three-day softball skills clinic.

The clinic was for girls between the ages of three to 13 and was held on three different Sundays throughout the month of October. The clinic covered throwing, hitting, fielding, base running, pitching mechanics and position specific drills with a huge emphasis on having fun and improving their skills.

“The college players were fantastic to work with and the participants thoroughly enjoyed having them there to explain skills and serve as mentors. We are looking forward to offering more of these collaborative clinics in 2022,” said Long.

The City of Newberry Recreation, County of Newberry Recreation and Newberry County Family YMCA partner to offer youth basketball during the winter months. Youth basketball registration began Monday, October 18 and will end on Friday, November 19. Registration information can be found on the City of Newberry Recreation website.