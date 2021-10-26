Men’s soccer stuns Lenoir-Rhyne

NEWBERRY — After witnessing their counterparts win a dramatic upset over Lenoir-Rhyne, the Newberry men’s soccer team came out eager for their own upset, winning 2-1 after a late goal of their own on Saturday.

Playing their home finale, the Newberry seniors were honored before kickoff with a brief ceremony.

The Wolves kicked off the game with an aggressive push upfield, forcing the Bears’ defense to clear the ball out back for a corner kick. Midfielder Adrian Garcia came up for the kick, delivering a beautiful cross to sophomore Harry McDonnell, who headed the ball in for his third goal of the season.

Under consistent pressure, the Wolves defense came through repeatedly as the half progressed, denying clean looks at goal and forcing the Bears to work for every shot. And when the shots did come through, keeper Pablo Cubas was there to stop them.

As time ticked down, it seemed the Wolves would head into halftime with the advantage, but the Bears found net on their own corner kick late in the half. Mirroring the play at the start of the match, midfielder Diego Delgado sent the 44th-minute cross to forward Jaime Poza, who headed the ball in to equalize.

Getting the ball just past midfield in the 88th minute, midfielder Ethan Orozco had his pass disrupted by a Lenoir-Rhyne defender, but was able to close in and steal the ball back. After taking a quick touch to gain some space, the freshman fired a shot from 22 yards out to find the corner of the net for his first collegiate goal.

After a Bears set piece was denied in the closing seconds, the Wolves concluded their Senior Day with a hard-earned victory, still in the hunt for the conference playoffs.

The team will next play at Mars Hill University on Saturday, October 30 at 3:30 p.m. before playing their season finale at Catawba on November 3.