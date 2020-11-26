Investigation continues into bomb threat

PROSPERITY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate last week’s Mid-Carolina Middle School bomb threat.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division), FBI and Richland County are assisting with forensic analysis. He said they are also working with the Newberry County School District on student attendance records.

He said, “we feel that we will have this figured out soon.”

“Whomever did this will suffer the full weight of the law once the investigation is completed,” said Foster.

A late morning bomb threat caused the evacuation of all buildings at Mid-Carolina Middle School and a search of the grounds on Nov. 17.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, the school received an email that a bomb was inside the school and would go off at a designated time, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. School officials followed procedures and evacuated the school.

Sheriff’s deputies, SLED agents, school administrators, and members of the Newberry County Emergency Services responded and began a preliminary search. SLED brought in explosive sniffing dogs to join the exploration of the school and the grounds for any suspicious packages or devices. After an extensive and thorough search, the area was cleared, and the students re-entered the school, according to the NCSO.

“The School District of Newberry County’s safety plan worked as it should, and the students and staff did an excellent job of an orderly and well-coordinated evacuation of the school,” Foster said. “The parents of the students should be proud of how well the students reacted to this and how well behaved they were during the time of the evacuation. We are all very impressed on how the teachers and staff coordinated the plans during this event.”