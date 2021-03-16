Sophie Moore wins player of the week

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s Sophie Moore has won the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week honors, announced by the conference office on March 8.

Moore, a senior attacker, helped the Wolves to a 1-1 record this past weekend. She scored three goals while adding six draw controls and one caused turnover in their game against Young Harris last Tuesday, but she was just getting warmed up.

Moore went on to score a career-high, and Newberry record, nine goals and two draw controls in a 22-17 win over Mars Hill four days later. Overall, the Mt. Pleasant native pulled together 13 points with 12 goals while also compiling eight draw controls and one caused turnover. Moore’s nine points against Mars Hill is also tied for the second most in program history.

This is Moore’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.